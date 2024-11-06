Bengals can silence trade deadline critics with win over Ravens' 'upgraded' secondary
By Glenn Adams
Criticism around the Cincinnati Bengals for not being more aggressive at the NFL trade deadline is loud among the fanbase. However, they did something surprising when they traded for running back Khalil Herbert and sent a seventh-round pick to the Chicago Bears. Now they have a chance to do something more on Thursday Night Football.
Losing a seventh-round pick for depth at the running back position won’t be the utmost concern for a team confidently counting on getting a third-round supplemental pick after Tee Higgins signs elsewhere this offseason.
Nevertheless, fans of the Bengals wanted the team to do more. More in general, but adding a defensive player in particular.
Adding a defensive player is what the Baltimore Ravens did. After reportedly being in on talks for Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the Ravens acquired cornerback Tre’Davious White in a mid-season trade with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Ravens were willing to give up a 2026 seventh-round pick for White after the veteran defensive back fell out of favor with the Rams. However, the Bengals have a chance to make the Ravens look silly for trading for a cornerback who is not performing at the level he once was.
Bengals have an opportunity to burst Baltimore's bubble
It would be wonderful if the Bengals marched into Baltimore and defeated the Ravens on the strength of an explosive passing attack. And that is what we should expect when the offense takes the field against their divisional foe.
Baltimore’s passing defense has not been up to par this season. They are last in passing yards surrendered. They rank 31st in passing touchdowns given up. They're league-worst in first downs given up through the air.
The Ravens are ranked 28th in yards per pass attempt by opposing offenses. That number indicates this would be the perfect game for Jermaine Burton to suit up and make a significant impact. That is if the team allows him to.
Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow is coming off a game where he threw for 251 yards and five touchdowns. Another receiving threat emerged outside Ja’Marr Chase, with Tee Higgins still out of the lineup. Tight end Mike Gesicki had five receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday against the Raiders.
Big numbers from the Bengals’ passing attack against a Ravens defense that just made a trade for a big-name cornerback would be fitting. Throwing in a positive play, or two, from Herbert would make it all the better.
Cincinnati must win Thursday’s critical AFC North matchup to gain ground on the Ravens and keep pace with the Steelers. If that happens, the disappointment surrounding the lack of movement at the trade deadline will quickly dissipate.
Furthermore, with a Bengals’ victory, whatever positive vibes are around the Ravens after making a trade-deadline move will no longer feel quite so good in the Charm City.