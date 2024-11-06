Bengals can silence trade deadline critics with win over Ravens' 'upgraded' secondary

Tre’Davious White this season in 4 games:



- 18 targets

- 12 completions

- 178 yards allowed

- 4 TDs

- 138.4 passer rating



Take it how you want, but if White doesn’t perform well you can always bench him. You only have up a 7th-round pick🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vasikMWKJj