Bengals veteran sends clear message to Jermaine Burton after benching
Cincinnati rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton made headlines for all the wrong reasons in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season as he was basically benched by the Bengals for their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Burton was surprisingly listed on Cincinnati's inactive report for the game after reportedly missing the team's walkthrough on Saturday. With star receiver Tee Higgins sidelined with a quad injury, Burton was likely to see increased on-field opportunity against the Raiders. Instead he spent the entire contest standing on the sideline.
This is obviously a terrible look for the rookie receiver, who has struggled with the concept of professionalism since he was selected by the Bengals in the third round of April's draft, and it's apparently still an issue, which is unfortunate because the talent is there.
Mike Hilton says Jermaine Burton has to 'grow up'
After the game -- a 41-24 Bengals victory -- veteran cornerback Mike Hilton called out Burton while using some, let's call it tough love.
"When you get to this point in your career you gotta grow up,' Hilton said. "You're a grown man. Nobody is going to baby you anymore. We know how talented he is and how much he can help, but he has to grow up and just mature and realize he's gotta put the team over himself."
Hilton is completely correct in his assessment of the situation. At this level, it's up to every individual to handle their own business, and Burton clearly didn't do that in this situation, and he let his teammates and coaches down in the process. Luckily, the Bengals were still able to pull out a much-needed win, but Burton is going to have to work to earn back the trust that was lost.
Meanwhile, defensive end Sam Hubbard took a decidedly gentler public approach to the situation than Hilton.
"Me personally, I just want to make sure he's all right, see if there is anything I can do to help him," Hubbard said. "Be there for him if something comes up. Young guys, sometimes they just need someone to be on their side and help them through this."
Ironically enough, Burton's benching came just days after he seemed shaded Cincinnati's coaching staff for his lack of involvement early in his career.
"I can't put myself in the game," Burton said of his role. "Personally, I feel like I could have been (making) plays."
Burton could have been making plays against the Raiders, but he sabotaged his own opportunity. Hopefully it's a sitution he can learn and grow from moving forward.