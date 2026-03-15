Bengals’ chances of landing 8-time Pro Bowler have never felt more real

As solid as the Cincinnati Bengals' free agency additions are to date this offseason, they must do more. Entering the 2026 NFL Draft without any glaring needs is the ideal scenario.

Now that injury insurance for Joe Burrow has freed up around $7 million of additional salary cap room this year, the Bengals could take another swing or two on a veteran. Even a one-year deal is fine. I'm very much into the possibility of Bobby Wagner joining the linebacker corps.

But if Wagner can't be had, perhaps another seasoned pro could join the fold as a stellar contributor to the defensive trenches.

New Orleans Saints legend is missing piece to round out Bengals' defensive end rotation

The first big wave of NFL free agency has come and gone without anyone signing New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. He'll turn 37 in July, but Jordan has proven he still has plenty in the tank. Look no further than his 10.5 sacks in 2025.

Isn't that wild? Double-digit sacks in Year 15?

As much as I dig Cincinnati's Boye Mafe acquisition and Super Bowl-winning pedigree, he's not really a mentor figure for the defensive end group. Nor is 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy. Last year's first-rounder, Shemar Stewart, most definitely isn't.

That's one of the underrated aspects of Trey Hendrickson leaving for Baltimore. Haters can say what they will about his demands for more money. He always did right by his teammates, and even when he was holding out last offseason, he showed up at practices leading up to the season to coach up the young guys.

Jordan is even better suited than Hendrickson to fill that leadership role. In fact, it was Jordan himself who mentored Hendrickson in New Orleans before he went to the Bengals as a free agent.

That fact, combined with his production from this past season, is a testament to Jordan's longevity and professionalism. He evidently does the right things away from the field to keep his body and mind right. If my math is correct, Jordan has missed only two career games. That's borderline unbelievable.

Estimates for Jordan's next contract are all around the same. It should be between $7 million or $8 million in average annual value. Right around the amount of those aforementioned Burrow cap savings.

In a case like this, where Jordan could retire any year now, the Bengals' penchant for front-loaded contracts is ideal. Give him lots of guarantees, or just strike a one-year deal.

This is a perfect fit for both sides. Thanks to Burrow — new defensive tackle Jonathan Allen can attest to this — Jordan would have a chance at his first Super Bowl win. The Bengals could count on Jordan to help bring Stewart along whilst not counting on the youngster to be some unrealistically major contributor to the 2026 defense.

It's time for the Bengals to bring aboard a grown-up in the defensive end room who's proven himself time and again and isn't, you know, in a toxic relationship with the front office!