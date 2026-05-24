Bengals have golden opportunity to achieve a franchise first in 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals are poised to contend for a Super Bowl this coming season. Or at least that's how Joe Burrow sees it. Some media members are boarding the bandwagon. Others not so much.

Regardless of who's riding or dying with these Bengals, they could very well capture that ever-elusive Lombardi Trophy. But well in advance of that, this team can break new ground on a massive stage and grow the NFL abroad in one fell swoop.

Oh yes indeed. The Madrid game. Week 9. Versus the Atlanta Falcons. A wrong can be put right...

Madrid game vs. Falcons gives Bengals great chance at first international victory

As you may or may not be able to see in the NFL's graphic below, the Bengals are 0-1-1 in international games. Both of their prior trips to Wembley Stadium in London resulted in failures to emerge victorious.

Hard to believe it'll be over a decade since the Bengals first played across the pond once they take the field at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.

Here are Cincinnati's prior results from their participation in the International Series: A 27-all tie with the Washington franchise, who they'll face two weeks after Madrid on the road on Monday Night Football. Then, there was a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

Who would've thought that the Bengals would face the Rams in the Super Bowl only two and a half seasons later?

As I've opined in the past, the Falcons are in serious trouble against Cincinnati. Whether they're starting Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, the Bengals can sell out to stop the run and not really have to be scared of any of Atlanta's perimeter weapons beyond Drake London.

DJ Turner or Dax Hill have the coverage chops to match up with London. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is talented but inconsistent, and he's never had a great QB to distribute the ball to him.

Provided that Dexter Lawrence's presence on the d-line can help Cincinnati neutralize the uber-dynamic Bjian Robinson, the Falcons just don't have enough talent to keep up.

Ex-Bengal Jessie Bates is always a threat to notch an interception from his safety spot. He and Xavier Watts are one of the better tandems at the position in the sport. You can bet Bates will want to get one off Burrow and his former team in his first crack at playing against them.

All that said, don't hold your collective breath, Dirty Birds fans. Especially if James Pearce Jr.'s legal situation keeps him off the field, y'all don't have anything to stop the Bengals' offense.

This should be a complete and utter blowout. My score prediction is 38-7 in Cincinnati's favor. Check back to see how they do!