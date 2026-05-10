Bengals make cut in 10 best games of 2026 season before NFL schedule release

The NFL schedule release hasn't quite happened yet, but it's not too soon to look ahead at some of the best matchups on tap that transcend wherever they ultimately fall on the slate. For the Cincinnati Bengals, the juiciest showdown is regarded among the best games of 2026.

Cincinnati has done almost everything possible to improve an awful defense this offseason in anticipation of a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. It's on the coaching staff and players to jell and execute now.

One critical game could be a pivot point of the Bengals' entire 2026 campaign, when they host a certain AFC North rival at Paycor Stadium.

Bengals hosting Ravens ranks as ninth-best game of 2026 NFL season

In addition to the obvious storyline of ex-Bengals star Trey Hendrickson facing his former team, NFL.com's Eric Edholm further explained why this divisional duel feels so pivotal. Much of it has to do with quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.

"Burrow and Jackson both are coming off injury-plagued seasons and are arguably entering career crossroads of sorts. Jackson has a new head coach this season, and after missing the postseason three straight years, the Bengals’ Zac Taylor likely needs a playoff appearance to avoid questions about his future in Cincinnati. The Bengals have lost five of their last six games to the Ravens, including three straight in Cincy since beating them in a home playoff game in the 2022 season."

Edholm ranked the top 10 games of 2026 in his article, putting the NFC West clash between the Rams and Seahawks in Seattle at the top. Those teams are already meeting in Week 1, with LA as the home team, but that NFC Championship Game rematch will take place in Australia.

Although the Pittsburgh Steelers are the defending AFC North champs, does anyone really expect them to contend with a going-on-43 Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin no longer in as head coach? The division title race should come down to Baltimore and Cincinnati as the top two contenders.

The Ravens have a new head coach of their own in reputed defensive mastermind Jesse Minter. He'll have his hands full trying to stop Burrow and the Bengals' offense.

Losing a historically-paid center in Tyler Linderbaum to the Raiders in free agency could have a massive ripple effect on Baltimore's offensive line. Jackson will also contend with a deeper stable of Bengals pass rushers than he's used to, headlined by All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Sure would come in handy for the Ravens to have Linderbaum still in play to mitigate Lawrence's impact.

As Edholm mentioned, Baltimore has owned Cincinnati of late. When the teams last met, the Ravens prevailed in a 24-0 shutout on the road, dropping the Bengals to 4-10 on the season.

Between all the defensive reinforcements and a hopefully-healthy Burrow, whose offensive unit is returning all 11 starters, something tells me the outcome will be different this next time around in the Queen City. Or at the very least, it'll be far more competitive than Week 15 of last year.