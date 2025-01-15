Davante Adams says his former team is interested in signing Tee Higgins

Davante Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the history of the Green Bay Packers, and he thinks that the Packers are interested in adding another star receiver over the offseason.

During a recent appearance on Up and Adams, Davante shared an interesting nugget regarding Green Bay's interest in pending free agent Tee Higgins. Basically, he's heard that the Packers are interested in Higgins' services as they look to surround quarterback Jordan Love with more weapons. For what it's worth, Adams thinks it would be an excellent addition for the Packers.

"Yeah, I heard they've been looking into Tee Higgins," Adams said. "He's a good player. I think that's not a bad move. ... Tee is more than deserving and in my mind is easily a number one [wide receiver]," Adams said. "He can go to any team and be a number 1."

There's plenty of teams that have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Higgins, so I guess we can add the Packers to the list. CBS Sports recently suggested the Washington Commanders as a good fit for the star receiver, and they're not wrong. Technically, any team in need of a big-time receiver would be a good fit for Higgins.

There's also no guarantee that Higgins will leave Cincinnati. For a while it seemed like a forgone conclusion that Higgins would sign elsewhere, but there's newfound optimism in Cincinnati that Higgins will re-sign with the Bengals.

Joe Burrow spent the second half of the season publicly lobbying for the team to retain Higgins, and his voice carries a lot of weight within the organization. Plus, a recent report suggested that Burrow, Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase have discussed playing together for the foreseeable future in Cincinnati, labeling it as a "goal" of the trio.

Higgins will be one of the most coveted free agents in the NFL, if he hits the market. The whole league, including the Packers, will be keeping a close eye on his situation in Cincinnati as free agency draws closer.