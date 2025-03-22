Full list of Cincinnati Bengals free agents still looking for a new team

Like most teams, the Cincinnati Bengals entered 2025 NFL free agency with a plethora of players headed for the open market.

Now that we're a couple weeks into free agency, many of those players have either re-signed in Cincinnati or found new homes elsewhere. Guys like Mike Gesicki, B.J. Hill, Joseph Ossai and Jaxson Kirkland, among others, will be staying in Cincinnati, while others like Sheldon Rankins, Akeem Davis-Gaither, and Trent Bown, among others, have signed elsewhere.

You can stay up to date with all the various moves with our Bengals free agency tracker.

Cincinnati Bengals free agents still looking for a new NFL home

But, while many players have already put pen to paper on new contracts, there are still several Bengals free agents who are still trying to figure out exactly where they will continue their career.

Here's a the full list at Cincinnati's free agents who have yet to sign a new deal in free agency:

Joe Bachie, Linebacker (UFA)

Vonn Bell, Safety (UFA)

Mike Hilton, Cornerback (UFA)

Trayveon Williams, Running back (UFA)

Chris Evans, Running back (UFA)

D'Ante Smith, Defensive tackle (UFA)

Cade York, Kicker (RFA)

While most of those guys are likely to sign elsewhere, there's still a chance that the Bengals could opt to bring back any of them. For example, the Bengals could still use some added depth at linebacker, and thus could look to re-sign Joe Bachie.

Meanwhile, backs Chris Evans and Trayveon Edwards are likely to sign elsewhere as the Bengals are pretty set at running back following the addition of Samaje Perine. Similarily, they no longer need the services of Cade York with Ryan Rehkow back in action.

Also, after how poorly the defense -- and especially the secondary -- played for Cincinnati last season, it's likely that the team will move on from safety Vonn Bell and cornerback Mike Hilton. Look for those guys to land elsewhere in free agency.