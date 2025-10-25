Huge injury update paints promising picture for Bengals superstar against Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals are fighting human nature to avoid a letdown at all costs against the winless New York Jets in Week 8, but having one of their best players in action sure would help the cause.

Cincinnati's offense took flight last week in a 33-31 win over the Steelers, which effectively saved their season thanks to Joe Flacco's 342-yard passing clinic. That said, the Cincinnati defense remains in tough shape and is dependent on one player in particular.

After missing Week 7 due to injury, it looks like the Bengals' most valuable defender will be back on the field.

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson reportedly expected to play in Week 8 vs. Jets

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler broke the news that Trey Hendrickson is expected to suit up on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. He's listed as questionable with a hip injury, but the expectation is that Hendrickson will be ready to roll.

My initial reaction is to object to this. Why risk further harm if it can be avoided against such an inferior opponent, whose head coach won't publicly name his starting quarterback?

Well, the answer may lie in just how much Cincinnati depends on Hendrickson to produce.

Look at this hot garbage of a Bengals pass rush. They had quadragenarian Pittsburgh QB Aaron Rodgers running all over the yard like he was in his prime last Thursday night while Hendrickson was sidelined.

Bengals Pass Rush Win Rate | Through Week 7



EDGE:

➖Hendrickson - 22.6% (7/116)

➖Stewart - 12.7% (50/116)

➖Murphy - 10.3% (81/116)

➖Ossai - 8.8% (92/116)



iDL:

➖Hill - 9.3% (51/121)

➖Slaton - 6.3% (79/121)

➖Jenkins - 5.6% (88/121)

➖Pennel - 3.6% (105/121) — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) October 24, 2025

Help could be on the way in the form of Shemar Stewart. The rookie first-round pick came back from injury the last time out after injuring his ankle in Week 2. Stewart could very well have the breakout Who Dey Nation is pining for.

My colleague Ryan Fowler is a Joseph Ossai believer at least for Week 8, whereas I continue to hit Ossai with the Waiting for Godot label.

Bottom line is, what a blessing to have Hendrickson reportedly, probably back in the mix. The fact that the Bengals were so reluctant to pay him, only to watch him produce yet again in 2025 as an elite pass rusher, boggles my mind. Will never make sense.

For all the Jets' flaws, though, they actually have two high first-rounders starting at the offensive tackle spots.

Olu Fashanu will protect the blind side of either Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor, while reigning seventh overall pick Armond Membou will start at right tackle for New York. They can hold their own against any Bengals defensive end not named Trey Hendrickson.

DJ Turner has come on so strong as the Bengals' top cornerback. He's playing some of the best ball at his position in the league. Combine that with the Jets' WR1 Garrett Wilson being ruled out, and there's a real chance Cincinnati's edge rushers can get home often in Week 8.

Provided he's somewhat close to 100%, look for Hendrickson to have at least one sack and a handful of pressures. He could have multiple sacks if Fields is under center, as the dynamic dual-threat QB struggles to see the field in perpetuity, and won't find many open guys without Wilson's services.

