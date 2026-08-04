It took Bryan Cook one play at Bengals camp to validate free agency payday

Most Cincinnati Bengals fans were rooting for Bryan Cook as it was. The sentimental storyline of his homecoming to his native Queen City, where he once shined for the Bearcats in college before winning two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, is impossible to resist on its own.

How cool is it? Cook's heartstrings were clearly tugged. He's playing for his hometown team. He could be a major factor in whether the Chiefs' dynasty recovers from their 2025 lull — and when it comes to the Bengals actually winning a darn Lombardi Trophy for the first time.

Based on the massive splash Cook just made at Bengals training camp against Joe Burrow and the offense, well, it looks like Cincinnati's brass spent their money well on Cook's three-year, $40.25 million contract.

Cook pick-sixes Joe Shiesty in training camp practice

WCPO sports director Caleb Noe was on the scene to reveal Bryan Cook jumping in front of Burrow's throw into tight coverage, and taking it the other way for a touchdown off the interception:

Pick six, Number six.



Bryan Cook jumps the route & picks-off Joe Burrow to end this series of 11-on-11.#Bengals pic.twitter.com/Qc4YSUdiJm — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) August 4, 2026

Geno Stone could never. Unless he was playing for the Baltimore Ravens. Still convinced that dude was an AFC North double agent.

But I digress. Cook is actually far better known for his sure tackling (his miss rate is less than 6% sinc 2024) than his coverage chops. In fact, PFF has Cook yielding a 118.3 career passer rating (11 TDs, 3 INTs) on 99 targets in the regular season.

Speaking of former Bengals safeties, as I try not to think about Stone anymore, don't we all still miss Jessie Bates? What would it take, Atlanta Falcons, to bring our boy home?

Ain't gonna happen. Not with Cook freshly signed and a promising Jordan Battle in a contract year.

Back on primary topic. The silver lining of Cook's coverage woes is the fact that he allowed only 8.7 yards per catch in 2025 and had 11 pass deflections over the last two seasons after only four total in his first two pro campaigns.

Jumping plays like this training camp pick-six off Burrow suggests Cook's trajectory in coverage is continuing to improve. It should help, too, that Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden doesn't blitz nearly as often as Cook's last boss, Steve Spagnuolo.

Golden should be more exotic with his scheme in 2026, yet it will probably still pale in comparison to Spags' playbook. No shade there!

Why would you make things too complex if you don't need to? Dexter Lawrence's presence will transform the Bengals' defensive line. The strong 1-2 boundary cornerback tandem of DJ Turner and Dax Hill is a major asset. Battle has proven he can excel as a deep safety in coverage.

Therefore, Cook doesn't have as much pressure as most big-name, prized free-agent newcomers. He can be left to his own devices, capitalize on his wealth of Spags knowledge, play to his strengths, and have a bit more margin for error when hunting up big plays.

Training camp is the time for offenses to engage in trial and error. Maybe Burrow takes more risks than he would in a game situation.

Nevertheless, Joe Brrr doesn't give interceptions away easily. That will probably just fire him up to will the offense to a dominant performance in the next practice. As far as Cook is concerned, though, Who Dey Heads everywhere should be geeked up about the massive playmaking ability he just flashed.