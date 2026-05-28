Joe Burrow earns deserved acclaim for growing Bengals and NFL abroad

The Cincinnati Bengals are about to embark upon what could be the most momentous season in franchise history. Or at least that's the subtext of their unusual aggression this offseason, much to the delight of superstar quarterback Joe Burrow.

Ever since he landed in Cincinnati as the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, Burrow has dragged the Bengals from years of mediocrity and/or obscurity to international prominence. With a roster the man himself views as the most talented he's ever had in the NFL, this year's team is poised to contend.

But Burrow's vision extends beyond the field and into what the bottom-line results could mean for his organization and the NFL on the grander global stage.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on a determined mission to grow the game of football

A recent deep-dive feature by The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. underscored the impact of Burrow's star power, and how it transcends what he's achieved as an elite QB to date.

As flag football prepares to make its Olympic debut in the 2026 Summer Games in Los Angeles, Joe Brrr is ahead of the curve on that front, opting to participate in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in March. NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald spoke to Dehner about how much of a ringleader Burrow was in trying to elevate that showcase by recruiting other stars to play, among other initiatives:

"Joe was doing all our jobs, too...and playing. [...] I was with him after the event...We were talking to Commissioner (Roger) Goodell. The ideas he has on growing flag and expanding things in the league — he takes ownership. [...] I wish more guys understood the big picture of what sports can do for you in terms of giving you a sense of community. [...] I think Joe kind of embodies that and understands it."

NFL executive vice president of club business, international and league events Peter O'Reilly expressed appreciation for Burrow's efforts to legitimize flag football in the Olympics and otherwise:

"The way he talks about — in really thoughtful ways — the growth of the game, the importance of flag, its role in the overall growth of our sport for girls and boys, both U.S. and internationally. The fact he talks about what the honor would be if he had the opportunity to represent his country in the flag. Obviously, he’s participated in flag in a number of ways. That voice and leadership from him as a huge star in the league means a lot."

Let's face it: Football is among the most violent sports on the planet. Safety measures should only increase as research around injuries gets more sophisticated, and as sports science and training keeps producing a caliber of athletes heretofore unseen in perpetuity. Kind of oxymoronic, but you, reader, probably catch my drift.

Pro Bowl honors used to mean a lot more for players, too. It's become kind of a jokey side show where wildly unproven players like Shedeur Sanders can be part of the roster. That didn't faze Burrow, nor prevent him from participating in this year's Pro Bowl Games.

Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Flacco represented the Bengals well in that event to say the least. They gave legitimacy to an otherwise on-life-support exhibition.

To put it in simpler terms, Joe Shiesty will leave no stone unturned, nor put a cap on any potential outlet to grow the sport of football. That couldn't have hurt the Bengals' case to score their third-ever international game in Madrid in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, which Burrow has consistently hyped up as a golden opportunity to gain exposure for his team and the league as a whole.

This isn't the first time nor the last time it ought to be plainly stated: The Bengals hit the absolute jackpot with Joe Burrow as their face of the franchise.