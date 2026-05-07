Joe Burrow MVP candidacy gains steam in new power rankings

It's almost hard to believe that Joe Burrow hasn't won an MVP award, but the Cincinnati Bengals have failed him at every turn to prevent it from happening. Thank goodness, that's changing this offseason, and many are becoming Joe Brrr MVP believers.

Take the 2024 season for instance. Burrow led the NFL in passing yards and passing TDs whilst carrying a dreadful defense to competitive status, yet the Bengals only managed a 9-8 record and needed a five-game winning streak to end the year just to get above .500.

In the midst of that career-best performance from Burrow, which came on the heels of a 2023 campaign cut short by a major wrist injury, he had PFF's 29th-ranked pass blocking offensive line.

So yeah, Burrow should have this hardware already. At least it's nice he's being recognized as the likeliest candidate to be a first-time MVP winner in 2026.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow tops Bleacher Report's list of most viable first-time NFL MVP winners

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton created a list of top five likeliest first-time MVP candidates for the new NFL season. In order, Burrow beat out the likes of Justin Herbert, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, and Dak Prescott among the top five contenders.

Moton analyzed why Burrow has the right mix of narrative, production profile, and supporting cast to earn the league's top regular-season individual honor:

"Over the past several years, Burrow has built a strong rapport with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. In 2024, the former won the receiving triple crown, and the latter recorded double-digit touchdown receptions in the last two seasons. Burrow's MVP case comes down to two factors: staying healthy and the Bengals winning more games. In three out of six seasons, the 29-year-old has missed at least six outings. [...] If the quarterback avoids injury, he can lead a resurgent squad with league-leading passing numbers. Unlike Justin Herbert, Burrow has led the NFL in passing volume stat categories, a significant factor in MVP races. So, he gets the top spot in the rankings."

There will be a sort of sentimental MVP case in Burrow's favor if he can emulate that monster 2024 performance this coming season. He's gotten pummeled, endured months of grueling rehab throughout his career, and even at his best, the Bengals have let him down in the past.

But thanks to all the reinforcements added to Cincinnati's defense, led by All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, Burrow should have a lot more support. Plus, the offensive line figures to be the best Joe Shiesty has ever had in the NFL by a long shot.

Burrow has paid his dues far more than the likes of Herbert, Maye, and Williams. The latter two are only entering their third year as pros, and although they've won in the playoffs, their performances were inconsistent, and that's putting it kindly.

I fully grasp that the MVP isn't a postseason award, yet Burrow's track record and continually ascending star power do a lot of heavy lifting in the minds of media members who vote on this stuff. He should be among the heavy MVP favorites.

As for the contrast to Dak, well, the Cowboys haven't won anything of consequence with him as their QB. They've had strong regular seasons that only preceded playoff failures.

Dak also has the support of the most valuable franchise in sports. The Bengals are notoriously cheap and under-resourced — or at least they were until Burrow implored them to do more. To their credit, they actually did.

So yeah. Good luck to anyone making an MVP case against Joe Burrow in 2026. As long as he stays healthy, it's hard to envision a scenario where he's not in the thick of the race by season's end.