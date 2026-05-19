Joe Burrow keeps manifesting greatness for Bengals in latest remarks

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn't speak out often, and when he does, he's careful not to reveal too much. He's not quite as candid at the podium as he used to be. Maybe that's a product of football not being as much fun, two major injuries in three years, and

Burrow has changed his tune this offseason to say the least. And for good reason. This is shaping up to be the best all-around roster of his career. All he needs is a key stop or two on defense, and the 2026 team, with an easy schedule, should be well on its way to double-digit wins. Mayhaps 13.

Another compelling Joey Franchise interview has dropped. It speaks to his renewed joy, legitimate hope for the new season, and hints at an exciting bigger-picture view.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow sends clear message of approval about the offseason's larger implications

In a lengthy interview with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson, Burrow commented on how he and coach Zac Taylor have built a culture where Cincinnati is a desirable destination. And most notably, the face of the franchise took notice of all the talent the front office brought aboard:

"They're going to keep getting great players to come play for the Bengals, and when they do that, then it's my job and Zac's job and the leaders of this team to bring the locker room together and then go execute on the field...We have everything we need. [...] We made a big trade for a big-time player. Signed a free agent top safety on the market, And, other additions. We'll see how the rookies end up...But first impressions, we've got guys that care about the game, care about their job, and want to be great. When you have young guys like that and veterans like we do, it's a recipe for success."

Burrow spoke about the different "vibe" in the locker room and the clear step up in leadership across the board from newly arrived defensive stars like Bryan Cook, Dexter Lawrence, and Jonathan Allen. Refreshing to hear that Joe Shiesty doesn't have to carry so much of the load on that front, as he's more of a lead-by-example player than a verbally explosive guy.

On top of all that, Hobson asked Burrow about the Bengals' trip to Madrid, which I've credited Joe for, in essence, willing into existence. Here's the latest from Joe Brrr on that front:

"We're a marketable team. You would want us to go overseas and try to grow the game...We're an exciting team to watch. We've got big names. We're going to be really good this year."

It's mostly thanks to Burrow that the Bengals are relevant, never mind marketable. He's willing these assertions into existence. If not for Burrow's presence, Duke Tobin and Co. probably would not have been so aggressive to go all-in this offseason to build a serious defense.

Most important takeaway here: I've never heard Burrow this confident about the direction of the team. Seriously, when was the last time he was saying things like this?

Maybe it's due in large part to the fact that Burrow has rehabbed so many injuries throughout the offseasons of past years. Nevertheless, he's been keeping to himself quite a bit outside of public, celebrity-type appearances It's almost like Burrow adhered to the, "If you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything" principle.

Now? This is an entirely different Joe Burrow. One who sees the personnel department's vision and willingness to compete for a Super Bowl. He's galvanized. Reinvigorated.

The league isn't ready for what Burrow is about to do. It might be Joe-ver, y'all.