The major Bengals storyline that could change everything in Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals are a 3-6 football team in desperate need of a win, or more specifically, some rapid improvement from their defense to accomplish that objective.

Sunday's showdown with the Steelers in Pittsburgh could be a big source of confidence. Although they beat the mighty Colts in Week 9, Mike Tomlin's bunch has gone 1-3 since a 4-1 start to render the AFC North wide-open, in the words of our beloved Joe Burrow.

One of those Pittsburgh defeats includes a 33-31 loss to the Bengals in Week 7. However, Cincinnati's bid for a season sweep will require several unheralded defenders to step up.

Opportunity knocks for Cedric Johnson, other Bengals defensive ends to step up vs. Steelers

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that rookie first-round pick Shemar Stewart is headed to injured reserve with a knee injury. Superstar Trey Hendrickson was already ruled out due to a week-to-week hip issue.

That makes an innately thin group of edge defenders even shallower. When 2024 sixth-round pick Cedric Johnson is the brightest beacon of hope, you know these are desperate times in the Queen City.

Johnson should get heavier usage versus the Steelers, or so you'd think. It's not as if Cincinnati has gotten much out of multi-year incumbents Joseph Ossai, Myles Murphy, and Cam Sample.

Then there's recent practice squad signee Antwaun Powell-Ryland. The Eagles' rookie sixth-round pick found himself as the odd man out in a deep group of pass rushers. That's more a testament to how elite Philly GM Howie Roseman is at talent acquisition than an indictment of Powell-Ryland's professional outlook. His collegiate production profile certainly bodes well.

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

52 games, 66 solo tackles, 41 TFLs, 30 sacks



Cedric Johnson

46 games, 56 solo tackles, 22 TFLs, 19 sacks



Would love to see these two get some run https://t.co/ke3P7BsW8P — Ross Hofele (@RoHoe5) November 13, 2025

Back in early September, Cincinnati scooped up a former Al Golden pupil and past Saints second-round pick Isaiah Foskey. He was a bust in New Orleans, but it was thought that Golden could help him make a splash on the active roster at some point.

Yeah...Foskey hasn't done jack. Needless to say, I'm not anticipating a sudden upgrade at defensive end via him or Powell-Ryland elevating to the active roster. Maybe one of them could help just a little, though?

Stewart going on IR creates a logical opening to bring Foskey or Powell-Ryland into the 53-man fold. I personally hope it's the latter.

Post-publishing update: The Bengals did indeed elevate Isaiah Foskey, not Antwaun Powell-Ryland.

The Bengals seem too prideful about their higher draft picks to allow anyone else onto the field. Is Zac Taylor being blackmailed to play Ossai and Murphy in particular? Guess we'll never know!

At least the front office is doing something to try to add depth to an embarrassingly bad position group. Just gotta wonder if a second-year sixth-rounder and one of two practice squad guys can do anything meaningful in limited opportunities to earn a season-saving win on Sunday. Sounds like a tall task to me.

