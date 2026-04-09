Mock trade for Dolphins vet fills need Bengals can't solve in NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to find multiple impact players in the 2026 NFL Draft, particularly on defense.

If recent history is any indication, they'll be lucky to find one. Owning the 10th overall pick and higher selections in each round than they're accustomed to increases that likelihood. Alas, Bengals fans know better by now than to get hopes too high.

Rising second-year linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter are in line to start again after awful rookie seasons in 2025. That is, unless a veteran free agent joins the fold — or unless the ensuing newly published, interest-piquing trade scenario comes to pass.

Bengals win big on Dolphins' fire sale in game-changing NFL Draft trade scenario

In a compelling piece about draft trade scenarios for each AFC team, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports presented a great solution to the Bengals' glaring weakness at linebacker.

Vacchiano's proposition entails Cincinnati sending the 72nd and 221st overall picks in this year's draft to the Dolphins in exchange for reigning first-team All-Pro and NFL solo tackling leader Jordyn Brooks. Here's the author's reasoning behind the deal:

"It remains to be seen if they’ve done enough to boost their defensive line in the wake of Trey Hendrickson’s departure, but there’s no doubt the Bengals need help at linebacker regardless. The 28-year-old Brooks is a tackle machine, coming off an All-Pro season and heading into the last year of his contract. That last part is reason enough for the rebuilding Dolphins to trade him, especially if they could get the Bengals’ third-round pick, and a little more, in return."

This is a fun outcome to aspire to, but I have several issues. Credit to Vacchiano, "A" for effort and all that jazz for coming up with an exhaustive list of trade possibilities. I'm all about big trades, speculating about them, and fantasizing about them.

Brooks to Cincinnati is a bit of a stretch even in my wild imagination, though.

First off, yes Miami is rebuilding, yet the Dolphins already have four third-round picks. Do they really need a fifth? And at a certain point, how does that new regime sell the current locker room on anything to do with the 2026 season?

What about the fans who have to watch that rubbishy on-field product? Is Miami going to trade everyone away and go into full Cleveland Browns Moneyball tank mode?

That's a tough sell to the players and Fins faithful alike.

Then you get to the Bengals' side of things. They're notorious for hardball contract negotiations. A trade would likely depend on them agreeing to terms with Brooks on an extension.

If Cincinnati's offseason has shown us anything, it's that the personnel department and coaching staff have an unwavering belief in Knight and Carter. Misplaced as that faith may be, it's hard to envision the front office committing to a lucrative multi-year deal for Brooks.

I mean shoot, the Bengals pseudo-punted on last season by giving the Knight-Carter duo a proper trial by [dumpster] fire and plentiful live game reps.

Finally, Brooks is an outstanding run defender. He falls short in pass coverage and always has. Going off of PFF's stats, Brooks has allowed a career 116.4 passer rating, conceding 21 TDs against only one interception.

I'd be way more into selling off that 72nd pick in a trade for Giants All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence. Leverage that selection, or a 2027 third-rounder, to move up to fifth overall and draft Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles while we're at it!

Tell me you wouldn't be crying real tears of joy with this haul pic.twitter.com/oxQkI56ZFj — Stripe Hype (@StripeHype) April 7, 2026

In theory, Brooks upgrades the linebacker group no matter what his shortcomings are. He'd raise the ceiling of Cincinnati's league-worst run defense, and mercifully replace Carter in the starting lineup. I just don't see enough appeal for either team to pull off the deal.

Nevertheless, the Bengals' chances of finding a player of Brooks' caliber — never mind a linebacker who can come close to emulating his impact as a rookie — with that 72nd pick are slim to none.

Cincinnati should pull the trigger on this trade if the Dolphins are down, all my stated reservations aside. Doing so would at least send a message that they're trying to improve the worst position group on the roster.