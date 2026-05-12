Orlando Brown Jr. tells it like it is on Bengals' massive Dexter Lawrence trade

The Cincinnati Bengals have had one of their most significant offseasons in franchise history. While the Dexter Lawrence trade stole the vast majority of headlines, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. quietly negotiated his own, team-friendly contract extension through 2028.

Brown has protected Joe Burrow's blind side since 2023, so he's yet to be in the playoffs as a Bengal. Much of that reality has to do with a porous defense and two significant Burrow injuries. None of that really falls on the four-time Pro Bowler.

But the times are a changin' in Cincinnati, or at least the front office is making a more concerted effort to improve the roster. Brown has just sounded off on the Lawrence trade in very candid fashion.

Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr. was stunned by Dexter Lawrence trade and is eager to see him in action

In an NFL Network interview with Tom Pelissero and Judy Battista, Brown expounded on why Lawrence was such a critical addition to the roster. Along with expressing his shock at the trade in the first place, he highlighted how the Bengals' defense was missing leadership and true star power, which Lawrence evidently provides in spades:

"I was shocked, honestly, because guys like that really don't become available. That's really the crazy part to me, and I'm just thankful he ended up here. Because there's no telling what would have happened. He would have been at a divisional rival. But he just brings such positive juice to a locker room that was somewhat missing that on that side of the ball. He’s a leader, as I mentioned, he loves the game of football, and he’s just so fit for what we are and what it means to be a Bengal. I was so fired up when we got him. […] I was actually able to have dinner with him. […] I'm still fired up to be honest. I can't wait to see him out there Week 1."

"He's just so fit for what we are and what it means to be a Bengal" - Orlando Brown Jr. on Dexter Lawrence @ZEUS__57 | @agentdexy97 | @Bengals pic.twitter.com/qVOsX44Epy — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 11, 2026

it's unclear if Brown was speaking in hypotheticals about Lawrence joining an AFC North foe. After all, the Baltimore Ravens scooped up Trey Hendrickson in free agency, and tried to trade two first-round picks for Maxx Crosby.

Did Cincinnati's OBJ just break some news that Baltimore was in hot pursuit of Lawrence? Would've taken less than two first-rounders to score him. Perhaps the Ravens got cold feet once the Crosby deal fell through.

In any event, it's still a bit surreal that, instead of the Bengals reaching on another project/successor of a first-round pick, they traded the 10th overall selection to score Lawrence.

This team doesn't make these types of moves. Brown is spot-on about how rare it is for a player of Lawrence's caliber to be available in a trade. It's straight up unicorn, fantasy land type of stuff for the Cincinnati Bengals of all teams to outbid everyone for his services, and pay up whatever he was demanding contract-wise (turns out, not much) to get the deal done.

Quite the plot twist. Even stranger, Brown and Kay Adams basically manifested this trade into existence (along with myself, but you know, who's keeping track?).

"[Dexter Lawrence] would be even more of a baller in orange and black"



Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr. is recruiting the Giants' star DT to Cincy 👀@ZEUS__57 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/tewKFYtKJ3 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 13, 2026

This defense is about to get a massive lift. Lawrence will elevate the rest of the defensive line around him, and take a bit of pressure off Brown and the offense, so they don't have to feel like they must score on every single possession just to have a mere chance to win.

I'm with OBJ. Can't wait to see Lawrence in action in Week 1 and beyond for what should be a Super Bowl-caliber team.