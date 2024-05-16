3 key takeaways from Cincinnati Bengals full 2024 NFL schedule
Minimal travel
The NFL schedule-makers did the Bengals an enormous favor when it comes to travel. Out of the league's 32 teams, the Bengals will have the second-fewest total miles to travel next season. Across their nine road games, Cincinnati will travel 10,611 total miles through 12 different time zones. Only the Washington Commanders have a shorter total distance to travel (10,550). Not having an international game helps in that regard.
Travel is always an area that is heavily discussed when it comes to the schedule. Less travel is considered an advantage, while teams that have to travel more are thought to be at a disadvantage. If that is indeed the case, the Bengals should have a major advantage during the 2024 NFL season.
Early showdown with Chiefs
The NFL didn't want fans to have to wait too long for the highly-anticipated battle between the Bengals and Chiefs -- the last two AFC teams to make it to the Super Bowl. The matchup between the two rivals will take place during Week 2 of the upcoming season.
The game against Kansas City will provide Joe Burrow with an opportunity to back up his recent claim that the Bengals are "built" to beat the Chiefs. In case you missed Burrow's comments, here's what he had to say about the defending champions:
"We both work really hard at what we do," Burrow said. "They got great players, we've got great players. I think we match up pretty well with them. We're kind of built to beat them... Both teams have big time players on defense, big time defensive lines, so it makes for great matchups."
It's must-watch television every time that the Bengals and Chiefs square off against each other, and it will be no different this time around. These recent comments from Burrow should only add fuel to the fire on both sides. Luckily, we won't have to wait long to see it.