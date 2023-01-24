Craig Carton has one thing right in latest tweet following Bengals win
Cincinnati Bengals fans love Craig Carton. Okay no that's not true at all but I wanted to make sure you were all paying attention.
For those of you who have forgotten, Carton has a show on FS1 and drew the attention of Bengals fans last month when he said that the two best teams in the AFC were the Bills and the Chiefs. He then tried to play it off like he never said they were a bad team but sulked off the set and let his co-hosts butter up the Bengals.
Now, Carton is back at it again after the Bengals blew out the Bills in Orchard Park. He had a weird way of showing some sort of praise toward the Bengals, noting that Burrow is one of the two best quarterbacks in the league but did so after slamming the fan base.
Craig Carton compliments Joe Burrow but hates Bengals fans
I'm in no way agreeing with Carton on the fan angle, of course, but I'm sure fans were blowing up his DMs and mentions this past weekend. After all, he did say that the Bills and Chiefs were the two best teams in the AFC and Cincinnati just smashed the Bills and have a chance to beat the Chiefs for the fourth straight time this weekend.
Carton probably isn't getting slammed as much as Eric Weddle is though, so there's that I guess. Weddle probably shouldn't show his face anytime soon after the Bengals slander he put out there last week.
For now though, I guess Carton at least learned his lesson by doubting Burrow. That's never a good idea.