Superstar wide receivers listed as Bengals' most underpaid, overpaid players
Cincinnati's stars are currently on opposite ends of the spectrum.
Cincinnati's two star wide receivers are on different ends of the spectrum when it comes to their projected payment for next season.
Tee Higgins will be paid handsomely for his services in 2024 after being designated as a franchise player by the Bengals, while Ja'Marr Chase will still be playing under the terms of his rookie contract despite establishing himself as one of the best pass-catchers in the entire NFL during his first three seasons in Cincinnati.
As a result, the two receivers were given very different distinctions in recent lists from Bleacher Report -- Higgins was noted as Cincinnati's most overpaid player, while Chase was listed as their most underpaid.
Here's what B/R had to say about Chase:
"He'll almost certainly become far more expensive after this season, but the three-time Pro Bowler has an average annual salary of just $7.7 million for now."
And here's what they said about Higgins:
"That $21.8 million franchise-tag rate is silly for a player who has never gone over 75 catches, 1,100 yards or seven touchdowns in four non-Pro Bowl campaigns."
Chase won't be underpaid for long
One thing is certain: Ja'Marr Chase won't be underpaid for too long, as he's widely expected to agree on a massive long-term extension with the Bengals in the near future. That extension is unlikely to come this offseason however, as the two sides have yet to even begin conversations.
Still, Chase is going to secure the bag in Cincinnati sooner or later, and deservedly so. Meanwhile, Higgins' long-term future with the Bengals remains a question mark, though the star receiver does anticipate continuing his career in Cincinnati next season, at least.
"I do anticipate it," Higgins said of playing for the Bengals next season. "I've grown a love for Cincinnati that I didn't think I would. [I'm] looking forward to it."
Together, Chase and Higgins form one of the NFL's best receiving duos, even if they will likely be compensated much differently next season.