Top 5 highest-graded Bengals players from Week 6 win over Giants
The Cincinnati Bengals got a much-needed win over the New York Giants in Week 6 in order to move to 2-4 on the season and keep their playoff hopes alive for the time being. The team got several positive performances in the process.
Highest-graded Bengals from Week 6 win over New York
Prior to the game against New York, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton called out the team's defense for its poor play through the first five games.
"I know we've been playing like s--t for real, honestly," Hilton said of Cincinnati's defense. "And we know we have to turn around for us to have a chance to make this run, but that's the thing about this game. You all have another opportunity to go out there and prove yourself."
Against the Giants, Hilton backed up his talk with his play. He recorded five tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass defended, and he was Cincinnati's highest-graded player from the game, according to Pro Football Focus.
Despite not tossing a single touchdown, quarterback Joe Burrow's was the second-highest graded player. Burrow threw for 208 yards and he also notched the longest rushing touchdown of his entire career. He also continued to do an excellent job of taking care of the ball. as he didn't have any turnovers against the Giants.
With seven receptions for 77 yards, Tee Higgins was the third-highest graded player. It was the second straight week that Higgins was Cincinnati's third-highest graded guy. Defensive tackle B.J. Hill and receiver Ja'Marr Chase rounded out the rest of the top five for Cincinnati.
Cincinnati will look to stack a second straight win in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns. At 1-5, the Browns have struggled mightily so far this season, so it should be a very winnable game for the Bengals.
The Bengals won't have to worry about wide receiver Amari Cooper in that game, as the Browns traded him to the Bills just days before the showdown. Cincinnati will have to worry about star running back Nick Chubb though, as Chubb is expected to return to action for the first time in over a year.