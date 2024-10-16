Top 5 highest-graded Bengals players from Week 6 win over Giants

The highest-graded Bengals in Week 6 vs the Giants:



🥇 Mike Hilton - 82.8

🥈 Joe Burrow - 82.3

🥉 Tee Higgins - 81.4

🏅 B.J. Hill - 79.8

🏅 Ja'Marr Chase - 71.1



