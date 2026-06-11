3 Bengals roster battles that could turn ruthless before training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot to look forward to when training camp opens next month. As OTAs wind down and mandatory minicamp comes and goes over the next week, plenty of buzz will build to last for the month or so of idle time before the real ramp-up for the regular season begins.

Joe Burrow has said this is the most talented Bengals roster he's ever seen. For once, Cincinnati's brass went all-in on a Super Bowl this offseason, and the personnel, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, is all the better for it.

But all that influx of firepower means some gifted players will inevitably be phased out of the final 53-man cut. Zac Taylor and his staff have their work cut out to make the right calls on a few particular roster battles that figure to be the most heated.

Bengals' toughest roster decisions headlined by defensive tackle dilemma

Dexter Lawrence's arrival complicates defensive line rotation (in a good way)

So-called experts can say that the Bengals' Dexter Lawrence trade isn't one of the best moves of the NFL offseason till they're blue in the face. Won't make it the slightest bit true.

Lawrence is a straight-up franchise-altering force of nature at nose tackle. He's an All-Pro. A singular interior pass rusher and someone who can finally shore up Cincinnati's league-worst run defense.

Jonathan Allen signed in free agency, too, so all of a sudden, the Bengals' defensive tackle spot went from a glaring weakness to a legitimate strength. Plus, undersized seventh-round pick Landon Robinson out of Navy has legit juice to push the pocket as a 3-technqiue. That niche role should get him on the field sooner rather than later.

Between the investments in Allen and Lawrence, the presence of incumbent starter B.J. Hill, and the money spent on last offseason's biggest outside free agent, T.J. Slaton, this could all spell bad news for 2024 Day 2 draftees Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson.

Jenkins isn't massive enough to be a nose tackle, nor dynamic enough to be an effective 3-technique. Or at least that's been the case through two forgettable seasons. Jackson is a No. 3 nose tackle. He could easily be waived.

Bengals' cornerback room features loads of depth, but unclear roles

As far as we know, on public record, Dax Hill hasn't been told whether he's staying at boundary cornerback, or playing in the slot again. It's beyond silly at this point.

The Bengals could have the best outside tandem in the NFL or thereabouts with Hill and DJ Turner in place. Jalen Davis played well enough at the nickel last year to run it back, yet Cincinnati made a point to add potential challengers to that spot in Ja'Sir Taylor and thicker nickel/hybrid safety Kyle Dugger.

Oh, and third-round rookie Tacario Davis is a towering 6'4" presence who seems best suited to play on the outside. If he impresses early, that could kick Hill back into the slot.

All those names are virtually guaranteed roster spots. After that, it's anyone's guess. Josh Newton has proven effective in coverage for a fifth-round pick through two years as a pro. Newton's draft classmate, D.J. Ivey, is a fine depth player who's stuck around despite his humble seventh-round status.

Then there's Bralyn Lux, an intriguing undrafted free agent entering his second season who is bound to be on the practice squad. Would be a bit of a bummer to see another team steal him away, though.

It's going to be an all-out fight between Newton, Ivey, and Lux for that last spot. We'll see if new UDFA Ceyair Wright can make a push as well.

Can anyone step up at wide receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins?

We know the Bengals will keep Chase, Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, rookie fourth-rounder Colbie Young, and return specialist Charlie Jones. That doesn't inspire a lot of confidence that the question posed in the subheading above will be answered in the affirmative.

Young seems like the default breakout player to look to, but could someone totally unexpected come out of nowhere to challenge for the WR3 or WR4 role? I wouldn't be shocked.

Mitch Tinsley made a name for himself in the 2025 preseason and was thought to be a real contender to unseat Iosivas. Assuming the Bengals keep six receivers, since Jones doesn't really contribute on offense, Tinsley could be the choice to stay.

However, another names to keep an eye on include Kendric Pryor, who's steadily been with the team since 2023. Pryor just continues to hang around. Cincinnati also signed a star from the CFL in Dohnte Meyers. He had over 1,000 receiving yards in 15 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The WR6/de facto WR5 battle will indeed be a close call. We could also see an outside veteran addition as a slight surprise move thanks to the cap space freed up by Burrow's contract restructure.