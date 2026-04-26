5 winners (and 3 losers) for Bengals after electrifying 2026 NFL Draft

Neither the Cincinnati Bengals nor their fans should feel like big losers in the wake of the 2026 NFL Draft, because all indications are that the team made out extremely well for the most part.

That said, the unavoidable reality of the draft is that several rookies are coming in to take jobs from incumbent players, whether it's right away or a season or two down the line. It's just refreshing, however, to feel as if this is the deepest roster since those teams that went to Super Bowl LVI and the AFC Championship Game the next postseason.

Cincinnati hasn't been to the playoffs for three years running. Based on this list of winners and losers, even those who fall into the latter category underscore how much better off the Bengals are as a whole after the draft.

Winner: Al Golden

Nobody is happier than Al Golden right now. The Bengals defensive coordinator has a whole host of new talent to work with on his unit, including second-round pass rusher Cashius Howell out of Texas A&M. Although Howell's short arms are a red flag, he was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year after an 11.5-sack season.

Golden has already dropped details about his plans to deploy Howell on the edge and as an off-ball linebacker. The rookie confirmed as much in his post-draft press conference.

Cashius Howell on playing a hybrid LB role in the NFL:



“I can guard man-to-man on a tight end, man-to-man on a running back, so I definitely feel like I could fit into that hybrid-edge linebacker role, for sure.”#Bengals pic.twitter.com/tCPt7t7D8G — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) April 25, 2026

Beyond Howell, the Bengals drafted 6'4" boundary corner Tacario Davis. His presence on the perimeter gives Golden the freedom to deploy Dax Hill in the slot whenever he wants.

Cincinnati also got a steal in Navy defensive lineman Landon Robinson in the seventh round. There's a real chance that Robinson's pass rushing prowess could score him a legitimate spot in the d-line rotation behind B.J. Hill and Jonathan Allen as a pure 3-technique.

Loser: Andrei Iosivas

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young was far and away the biggest reach in the Bengals' rookie class. For Cincinnati to spend such an early pick on a risk-reward prospect like Young, with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the fold as is, spells bad news for Andrei Iosivas.

Now this could just be an insurance-based pick, since Iosivas is entering a contract year after all. Nevertheless, for better or worse, Young will be in the running to steal Iosivas' job as Cincinnati's WR3.

Winners: Demetrius Knight Jr. & Barrett Carter

Look no further than what Golden had to say after Day 2 of the draft in the video clip below. The Bengals have strong conviction in their rising second-year starters at linebacker, even if the fanbase doesn't.

Barrett Carter's fourth-round draft status shouldn't have precluded the Bengals from investing more at the position. We'll see if there's a veteran free-agent signing. Otherwise, Carter and his 2025 draft classmate Demetrius Knight Jr. have to be thrilled with all the reinforcements added around them this offseason — and by the fact that no drafted rookies are coming to challenge them.

Through free agency and two days of the draft the Bengals haven't made a move linebacker.



Al Golden after Round 2 & 3 on whether this is another vote of confidence for Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter: pic.twitter.com/R0PcEhQKPJ — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) April 25, 2026

Winner: Joe Burrow

This has less to do with the addition of Young and far more to do with what the Bengals added to their offensive line. Auburn center Connor Lew is a strong candidate to replace Ted Karras after this season and snap Burrow the ball for the rest of his prime. Duke utility player Brian Parker II has five-position versatility in the trenches, and is a good swing tackle candidate.

Last season's starting o-line really jelled down the stretch. The draft built valuable depth that should give Burrow the deepest, highest-quality offensive line he's had in the NFL in 2026.

Loser: Kris Jenkins Jr.

Unless there's misguided bias skewed toward him based on draft status alone, Bengals 2024 second-round pick Kris Jenkins Jr. has to be sweating at the minute. Jenkins hasn't flashed much as a run defender or pass rusher through two NFL seasons, and Cincinnati drafted Navy's Landon Robinson as a pure 3-technique who can wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

Jenkins will still get the benefit of the doubt I'm sure. Still, Jonathan Allen's arrival was pushing him down the rotation as is. Don't be surprised when Robinson beats out Jenkins for a roster spot.

Winner: Duke Tobin/Bengals scouting department

Mad props to this group. Yes, they still made a couple picks that left fans scratching their heads, but Duke Tobin and Co. more than made up for it with the value they found on Day 3 of the draft. Seventh-round picks in Robinson and Texas tight end Jack Endries have a shot to play significant roles going forward.

Those pick-ups, combined with the aforementioned o-line additions, the top selection of Howell, and the trade for Dexter Lawrence, suggest Tobin's usage of 2026 draft assets could lay the foundation for a legit Super Bowl contender.

The Bengals have jumped firmly into the B/B+ range with their last few picks.



Brian Parker, Jack Endries, and Landon Robinson were all incredible values on our board.



Including the Dexter Lawrence trade in this, you are looking at a Top 5 use of draft capital this year. pic.twitter.com/V8Jg9YIBRL — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) April 25, 2026

Loser: Cody Ford

Due to the arrivals of Lew and Parker, it's not looking good for Ford. He's more of a guard who's been pressed into swing tackle duty to rather poor results.

Unlike the two rookies, Ford hasn't proven that he can play center, and Parker has the tools to beat him out as the swing tackle. Cincinnati will probably lean toward keeping 2025 draft pick Jalen Rivers on the 53-man roster over Ford when final cuts come down.