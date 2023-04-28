Bengals News: Early grade on Myles Murphy, pros and cons of going DE
Now that the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books, all sights are on Days 2 and 3 for the Cincinnati Bengals. As of this morning, most Bengals fans are happy they went with defensive end Myles Murphy out of Clemson but others were hoping for an offensive linemen.
At any rate, the Bengals have more draft capital to work with over the next few days. Especially to address those offensive line needs, add a few more weapons for quarterback Joe Burrow, and add more quality depth on defense.
Days 2 and 3 of an NFL Draft are where the best general managers and scouts tend to shine. Months of preparation and scouting have come down to this and hopefully, they find some hidden gems that can come right in and take care of business as soon as this upcoming season.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news
Cincinnati Bengals draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft [Nick Gray, The Tennessean]
More grades will be coming out like crazy over the next week or so but early grades for Murphy are good. Gray gave this pick a B+ and knows that Murphy will need some work to hone his craft as an elite pass rusher but the potential is there.
Pros and cons of Cincinnati Bengals taking Clemson football's Myles Murphy in 2023 NFL Draft [Scott Keepfer, Greenville News]
The pros and cons of the Bengals drafting Murphy make a lot of sense. On one side, he has explosive athleticism and incredible strength to take down opposing quarterbacks at will. On the other side, Keepfer spoke about the elephant in the room that Clemson edge rushers never pan out in the NFL. Hopefully, Murphy becomes an exception to that rule.
Cincinnati Bengals pick Myles Murphy in first round of NFL draft [Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer/Yahoo! Sports]
Conway did a great job breaking down everything that makes Murphy special and gives an in-depth look at what he achieved at Clemson. One can't help but get excited about everything Murphy brings to the Bengals when he's dropping quotes about how he wants to be the finishing piece to be a Super Bowl winner. That's the kind of mentality you just love to see when a young prospect is drafted into an organization.