Week 16 reminded fantasy owners why Bengals RB Chase Brown is so important

Cincinnati Bengals fans got a nice treat this last Sunday when Chase Brown went off for three total touchdowns in the team's 45-21 triumph over the Dolphins in Miami. It marked the apex of Brown's career as far as single-game performances, and the highest point total of the Zac Taylor era.

More importantly for the fantasy football owners in their version of the playoffs, Brown's numbers amounted to 32.9 points on ESPN roto leagues from what I can see.

That'll happen when you rack up 66 yards on 12 carries and a TD to go with 43 yards on four receptions and another two scores. What a performance by Brown, which fulfilled the offseason promise he's often failed to reach in 2025.

Bengals fantasy hero Chase Brown should be top priority for contract extension

Pro Bowl snub DJ Turner has emerged as an elite cornerback this season, but since he plays a premium position and should command a hefty payday, I'm not holding my breath that the Bengals will extend him early.

That does, however, open the door for Brown to ink his second contract as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. Once the Bengals remembered how to run block, look at how Brown took off:

Chase Brown this season:



Weeks 1-7: 10.1 PPR points per game (RB33)

Weeks 8-16: 20.5 (RB5) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 21, 2025

For the first month-plus of this season, Brown was hovering around two yards per carry through no fault of his own. Now look at him!

Cincinnati doesn't have the most robust, diversified run scheme, which makes what Brown has done all the more superlative. Sure helps to have Joe Burrow at quarterback, but the dynamic back is showing that he can be just as dangerous as a pass-catcher as he is as a ball-carrier.

Look at this move in space that had Who Dey Heads at Hard Rock Stadium going bananas:

Assuming Trey Hendrickson doesn't return, the only other pending free agents Cincinnati must keep in the building are right guard Dalton Risner and nickelback Jalen Davis.

That should leave plenty of bandwidth for the Bengals' front office to get something done for Brown. It'd be a rare move by Cincinnati's brass to be proactive for player contract extensions. If you ask me, it's vital to their reputation and future to start rewarding prime players earlier, especially those they drafted.

Rather than letting negotiations drag into 2027 free agency or forcing Brown to request a trade — this happened multiple times with Hendrickson and Tee Higgins — it'd behoove the Bengals to get Brown's extension done ASAP.

Running backs don't cost as much as top-flight corners like Turner. The sooner Cincinnati takes care of its own, the cheaper it'll be. More money can be spent on upgrades via the open market.

Wouldn't it be nice to see the Bengals do right by Brown and not, you know, alienate Joe Burrow any further?

